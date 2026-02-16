FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Nehru Place; can accommodate 2000 vehicles daily

CM Gupta stated that the previous governments did not make the required efforts to establish effective coordination with the central government and the L-G, adding that several public welfare projects remained pending for years due to it.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Nehru Place; can accommodate 2000 vehicles daily
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art multi-level car parking facility at Nehru Place District Centre and dedicated it to the public. South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman N Saravana Kumar, and other top officials of the DDA were also present on the occasion.

CM Gupta stated that the previous governments did not make the required efforts to establish effective coordination with the central government and the L-G, adding that several public welfare projects remained pending for years due to it. In contrast, L-G Saxena personally inspected various sites and consistently monitored projects related to drain cleaning, road construction, and infrastructure development.

CM Gupta further said that under the leadership of the L-G and with the cooperation of the Centre, the Delhi government is delivering tangible results. She added that through these joint efforts, work is progressing at pace to make Delhi cleaner, better organised, and more developed. Providing details of the new parking facility, Gupta informed that the six-storey modern structure has the capacity to accommodate 650 four-wheelers and 352 two-wheelers at any given time. On a rotational basis, the structure is expected to facilitate parking for nearly 2,000 vehicles daily, according to the government. Gupta described it as a significant step in view of Delhi’s growing parking needs. She added that a comprehensive plan is being prepared to develop parks or parking facilities on available DDA land in areas facing acute parking shortages.

Gupta also noted that earlier, an automatic multi-level puzzle parking facility in Punjabi Bagh and a modern automatic shuttle parking facility in Greater Kailash (GK) had been inaugurated. She stated that accelerating stalled development works in Delhi is a result of the united mandate of the people. Expressing gratitude for the L-G's guidance, she said that his contribution has been significant in the achievements secured during her government's first year in office.

