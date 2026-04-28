Delhi CM Rekha Gupta leads BJP protest over Women's Reservation Bill, slams Opposition

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was part of the protest, accused the Congress party of denying women their rights and said that a censure motion would be brought over the issue.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday (April 28) led a protest march of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failing to clear the parliament. Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was part of the protest, accused the Congress party of denying women their rights and said that a censure motion would be brought over the issue.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Manjinder Sirsa said: "Congress has snatched away the rights of half of India's women. Regarding the betrayal of women, a censure motion will be brought in today. Women's reservation is necessary." BJP MLA Harish Khurana alleged that the opposition had "blocked" women's rights by opposing the Women's Reservation Bill, and claimed that the initiative backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was intended to secure representation for women.

Khurana said: "Opposition ganged up and killed the rights of women (Women's Reservation Bill). Prime Minister Modi's intention was that after increasing (parliament strength) to 850 seats, women would be given their rights in 2029, but the opposition has blocked that right. The people of Delhi and the country are not tolerating this. That's why a session has been called today. A censure motion will be presented and then passed."

BJP MLA Shikha Rai told ANI: "17th April 2026 was the day when the opposition wrote a black chapter of this country. When the country was supposed to do political justice to the women of this country, the bill was defeated by the opposition over trivial reasons. The oppsition was exposed that day. They never intended to give reservation to women...This was a political decision under the leadership of (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi." The protest came after opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the women's quota bill, thereby defeating it. Similar political protests have also been held in several other cities and states across the country.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).