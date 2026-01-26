FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for slum development projects on Republic Day 2026

During the inauguration, she noted that this was the first time that a budget of Rs 700 crore had been specifically allocated for slum dwellers. She stated that the residents can now live peacefully and reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing them with a dignified and high-quality life.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 09:06 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for slum development projects on Republic Day 2026
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday (January 26) laid the foundation stone for development works in the national capital's slum areas under the Jhuggi Basti Sampark Abhiyan Toli scheme. The inauguration took place at the chief minister's public service centre on the occasion of the country's 77th Republic Day. During the inauguration, she noted that this was the first time that a budget of Rs 700 crore had been specifically allocated for slum dwellers. She stated that the residents can now live peacefully and reaffirmed the city government's commitment to providing them with a dignified and high-quality life.

    CM Gupta told reporters: "It was for the first time that a budget of Rs 700 crore was provided for slum dwellers. We decided to provide for all the facilities such as parks, safety, roads, sanitation, and drinking water. The government took these works into its hands, and we inaugurated this. The previous governments spread fear that the BJP would stop free electricity and water, but these slum dwellers can now live peacefully. We are committed to providing them a good and quality life."

    Earlier, on the eve of the Republic Day, the Delhi CM had announced that within the next three years, 100 percent of Delhi's public transport buses will be converted into an emission-free electric fleet. Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta had said: "The Delhi government has doubled its capital expenditure. Rs 30 thousand crore will now be spent on capital expenditure in Delhi. To make Delhi better, we have decided that within three years, 100 percent of Delhi's public transport buses will be converted into an emission-free electric fleet. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that Delhi receives 11,000 electric buses. The infrastructure required to maintain these electric buses, such as new charging stations and new bus depots, is being created rapidly."

    (With inputs from news agency ANI).

