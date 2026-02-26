Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches underground cabling project to transform Chandni Chowk area

CM Rekha Gupta stated that the Delhi Government is committed to advancing development while safeguarding heritage, ensuring that modern and efficient facilities are provided across the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday (February 26) inaugurated several new projects in the capital city aimed at preserving its historic heritage while strengthening power infrastructure. CM Gupta launched a project to place overhead electricity cables underground in the iconic Chandni Chowk area. This will enhance the locality’s visual appeal and improve the safety and reliability of power supply. In addition, the CM laid the foundation stone for a 66/11 kV GIS grid sub-station at Mandoli and four Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects at Shivalik, Dwarka, and Goyla Khurd.

CM Gupta stated that the Delhi Government is committed to advancing development while safeguarding heritage, ensuring that modern and efficient facilities are provided across the city. South Delhi member of parliament (MP) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Minister Ashish Sood, Councillor Suman Gupta, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

To remove dangling overhead cables across 28 historic streets and lanes of Chandni Chowk, the Delhi government and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have initiated a major project. Around 52.5 kilometers of overhead power lines will be laid underground at an estimated cost of around Rs 160 crore. The project includes installation of 500 new feeder pillars, decorative street lighting poles, and the use of modern ‘digital twin’ technology for monitoring. The work will be carried out in phases during the night hours to minimise disruption to daily life and traffic movement. Nearly 10,000 consumers will directly benefit, according to the government. The initiative is expected to reduce fire hazards and weather-related power disruptions, enhance safety, improve supply reliability, and significantly beautify the historic precinct, the government said.

Gupta said that Chandni Chowk is not merely a marketplace but a living symbol of India’s cultural, historical and commercial heritage. For years, overhead wiring had not only marred its appearance but also posed safety risks, she added. The CM stated that through this project, the area will become safer, more organised, and aesthetically refined. She described it as not just a power infrastructure upgrade, but a landmark step towards heritage conservation and smart infrastructure development.

Gupta further stated that while an earlier assurance of Rs 100 crore had been made for development works in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, the allocation could now rise to Rs 1,000 crore due to emerging needs. Redevelopment of 28 roads has already commenced under the current phase. The CM reiterated her commitment to the comprehensive development of Old Delhi. She noted that she has retained charge of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Board to ensure effective resolution of issues related to roads, parking, encroachments, public conveniences, and other civic amenities. The objective is to transform this historic area into a well-planned, tourism-friendly, and commercially vibrant zone equipped with modern infrastructure, as per the government.