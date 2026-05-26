CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to collect old clothes at 10 major Delhi Metro stations

Under the initiative, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will install special collection boxes where people can deposit garments they no longer use. The collected clothes will be recycled and converted into useful products, a government release said.

The government of Delhi, under the leadership of chief minister Rekha Gupta, is set to launch an initiative to promote environmental conservation through the installation of collection boxes for old clothes at 10 major Delhi Metro stations, according to a press release. Under the initiative, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will install special collection boxes where people can deposit garments that they no longer use. The collected clothes will be recycled and converted into useful products, the release said.

According to the release, CM Gupta said the Delhi government is continuously working towards building a clean, green, and environmentally-responsible capital city. "Textile waste is among the rapidly growing environmental challenges, and this initiative will ensure the scientific recycling of old clothes. This effort will not only reduce waste but also strengthen sustainable development," the release quoted Gupta as saying.

According to the government, the 10 metro stations identified for the initiative are Shahdara (Red Line), Mohan Estate (Violet Line), Rohini West (Red Line), Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines), Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line), Mayur Vihar Phase-I (Blue and Pink Lines), Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines), Punjabi Bagh West (Pink and Green Lines), Dwarka (Blue Line), and Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line). These stations have been selected by the Operations Department, and the locations have also been reviewed by a security team.

Gupta said the objective of the initiative is to connect people with the recycling campaign and create awareness about the reuse of clothing. She said her government is committed to promoting environmental campaigns based on public participation. The chief minister further said the Delhi government will ensure the collected clothes are utilised in an environmentally-friendly manner and that transparency and efficiency are maintained throughout the process.

The government release said: "Under the initiative, the garments will be segregated into different categories and made available to reputed non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and self-help groups (SHGs) for reuse and upcycling into useful products. Various items, including bags and rugs, will be made from these clothes." It added that the DMRC will also provide dedicated spaces at selected metro stations for the display and sale of these upcycled products. The remaining garments will be sent to recycling units, where they will be converted into products such as yarn, fibre, and non-woven felt, ensuring minimal waste.

In connection with the project, the DMRC's Civil (O&M) Department has approached various agencies. One company has expressed its willingness to install collection boxes at the identified stations, and site inspections have already been carried out by its representatives. The company is engaged in the production of recycled yarn, recycled fibre, and recycled non-woven products.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).