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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 2-lane slip road bridge connecting Ghazipur Drain to Hindon Canal

The project is expected to provide significant relief to lakhs of commuters from Kondli, Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur, and adjoining areas by easing traffic congestion, cutting down travel time, and improving daily connectivity.

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Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 05:04 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 2-lane slip road bridge connecting Ghazipur Drain to Hindon Canal
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the inauguration ceremony (Photo: X/Rekha Gupta)
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday (August 13) inaugurated the newly-constructed 2-lane Slip Road Bridge connecting the Ghazipur Drain to the Hindon Canal. The project is expected to provide significant relief to lakhs of commuters from Kondli, Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur, and the adjoining areas by easing traffic congestion, cutting down travel time, and improving daily connectivity.

The inauguration event was attended by Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, MLAs Ravinder Negi and Ravikant, District President Vijender Dhama, along with public representatives, senior officials, local residents, and other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gupta said that the Delhi government is committed to strengthening the city's road infrastructure and enhancing connectivity to ensure smoother, faster, and more convenient travel for citizens. The CM added that such infrastructure projects are aimed at improving the overall Ease of Living for every Delhiite.

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