Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates public toilet block in Shalimar Bagh

The facility is equipped with dedicated amenities for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) and includes a caretaker arrangement to ensure better maintenance, accessibility, and convenience for users.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday (September 14) dedicated a newly-constructed public toilet block at Labour Chowk, Singalpur Village, Shalimar Bagh, strengthening civic amenities for residents and daily commuters in the area.

Designed to meet the needs of a growing metropolitan city, the facility is equipped with dedicated amenities for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) and includes a caretaker arrangement to ensure better maintenance, accessibility, and convenience for users.

The government of Delhi is committed to providing clean, accessible, and modern civic infrastructure across the city, according to an official statement. Through coordinated efforts of various departments, the government continues to enhance public facilities and improve the quality of life for citizens across every neighbourhood of the national capital, it stated.