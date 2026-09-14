FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pakistan names Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists

Pakistan names Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists

Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach modern entrepreneurs

Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach mod

Varun Chakaravarthy gets hit for sixes: Why does he not mind it?

Why doesn't Varun Chakaravarthy mind getting hit for sixes?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates public toilet block in Shalimar Bagh

The facility is equipped with dedicated amenities for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) and includes a caretaker arrangement to ensure better maintenance, accessibility, and convenience for users.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates public toilet block in Shalimar Bagh
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday (September 14) dedicated a newly-constructed public toilet block at Labour Chowk, Singalpur Village, Shalimar Bagh, strengthening civic amenities for residents and daily commuters in the area.

Designed to meet the needs of a growing metropolitan city, the facility is equipped with dedicated amenities for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) and includes a caretaker arrangement to ensure better maintenance, accessibility, and convenience for users.

The government of Delhi is committed to providing clean, accessible, and modern civic infrastructure across the city, according to an official statement. Through coordinated efforts of various departments, the government continues to enhance public facilities and improve the quality of life for citizens across every neighbourhood of the national capital, it stated.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan names Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists
Pakistan names Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists
Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach modern entrepreneurs
Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach mod
Varun Chakaravarthy gets hit for sixes: Why does he not mind it?
Why doesn't Varun Chakaravarthy mind getting hit for sixes?
80% of Indians eat non-veg food; some BJP MPs eat beef, yet govt serves only veg dishes to world leaders at BRICS dinner
80% of Indians eat non-veg food; govt serves only veg dishes at BRICS dinner
Why is Delhi Capitals adding two bowling legends to its coaching staff?
Why is Delhi Capitals adding two bowling legends to its coaching staff?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement