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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Mango Festival 2026, urges people to visit

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Mango Festival 2026, urges people to visit

At the festival, CM Gupta said that the mango is not only the 'King of Fruits' but also an emotional symbol deeply rooted in the Indian culture. Delhi ministers Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present at the inauguration of the festival.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 12:36 AM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Mango Festival 2026, urges people to visit
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the event.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday kickstarted the 35th Annual Mango Festival 2026. The event has been organised by the Delhi Tourism Department at the Dilli Haat in the city's Janakpuri area. At the festival, CM Gupta said that the mango is not only the 'King of Fruits' but also an emotional symbol deeply rooted in the Indian culture. Delhi cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present at the inauguration of the festival.

According to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gupta said that such festivals serve as an important platform for connecting the younger generation with the rich cultural heritage of the country. Speaking at the inauguration, the CM hailed the initiative to bring many varieties of mangoes from across India to one venue and giving people an opportunity to taste them. She appealed to the residents of Delhi to visit the festival and enjoy the celebrations.

Gupta also highlighted that 'Mango Diplomacy' has lent a new dimension to India's cultural and diplomatic ties around the world, according to the government statement. The CM further said that the Delhi government's Tourism Department is working towards developing the capital into one of the country's leading tourism and cultural destinations. In a post on the social media platform X, Gupta wrote: "The season of mangoes is, in truth, the season of childhood's return. Every mango brings with it a sliver of sunshine and an afternoon from childhood. Today, along with Cabinet colleagues Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra, I inaugurated the Mango Festival at INA Haat in Janakpuri. I urge all Delhi residents to come to this festival with their families. Just as Delhi is the confluence of all of India, here the mangoes from across the country, gathered in one place, introduce India's diversity and sweetness." Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that mango farmers from across India are taking part in the festival.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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