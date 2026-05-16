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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hands over appointment letters to kin of deceased NDMC employees

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hands over appointment letters to kin of deceased NDMC employees

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gupta congratulated the officials and employees involved in making the initiative possible and said that jobs provided on compassionate grounds would offer significant support to the affected families.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 16, 2026, 01:20 AM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hands over appointment letters to kin of deceased NDMC employees
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday (May 15) attended the distribution programme of compassionate job appointment letters to the kin of NDMC employees and Medical Cards to contractual employees in Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, CM Gupta congratulated the officials and employees involved in making the initiative possible and said that jobs provided on compassionate grounds would offer significant support to the affected families.

Gupta said: "I would like to congratulate the whole team for making this possible. This job that you have gained on compassionate grounds will be very helpful for your family...It is not easy to get a job under compassionate grounds." The chief minister also appreciated the inclusion of contractual employees under the health mission through the distribution of Medical Cards, stating that the initiative would support families during health-related emergencies. "The facilities provided to contractual employees by adding them to the health mission are also commendable, which will help the families when they go through any health issues," she said.

CM Gupta further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed state governments to ensure welfare measures for all citizens in the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. "PM Modi has instructed us to provide everyone with the facilities in our respective states with the spirit of 'sabka saath sabka vikas', and we can see a glimpse of the same in this gathering," she said. Appealing to the new appointees to view their role as an opportunity for public service, the chief minister said that the responsibility of governance centres on serving people.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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