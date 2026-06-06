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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails India's youth power at MY Bharat Youth Convention

The event, attended by more than 6,000 young people from across the country, was also graced by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya as well as several distinguished personalities from various fields, according to a press release.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails India's youth power at MY Bharat Youth Convention
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the event (Photo: PIB).
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the Youth for Viksit Bharat - MY Bharat Youth Convention, organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Saturday (June 6). The event, attended by more than 6,000 young people from across the country, was also graced by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya as well as several distinguished personalities from various fields, according to a press release.

Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta said the platform was a celebration of India's youth power. Praising the event, the chief minister said that the presence of so many talented youngsters and inspirational personalities from diverse fields gave the gathering the feel of 'stars on earth.' "When young entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, public representatives, content creators and those who have succeeded in highly competitive examinations such as the UPSC come together on one stage, it becomes a powerful reflection of India's diverse talent and limitless potential," Gupta said.

Congratulating Mandaviya for the initiative, Gupta added that the MY Bharat Youth Convention had emerged not only as a platform to honour young achievers but also to inspire them to contribute to nation-building. She said the programme was proof that India's youth are fully prepared to shoulder the country's responsibilities. Gupta added that Indian youth have set new benchmarks in every field, including sports, entrepreneurship, art, technology, content creation, education, and administration. Urging young people to play their part, she said that if every young Indian takes one step forward, the nation of 1.4 billion people moves forward at the same pace.

Gupta further said that young people would have the most important role to play in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat-2047'. The chief minister said that while not everyone may get an opportunity to die for the country, everyone has the opportunity to live for it and contribute to its progress. She expressed confidence that India's youth power would become the strongest foundation of 'Viksit Bharat-2047'.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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