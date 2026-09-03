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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 50 new zero-emission electric buses

CM Gupta also inaugurated the Tehkhand Automated Testing Station and dedicated Public EV Charging Stations at Hasanpur and Ghazipur.

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Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 07:09 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 50 new zero-emission electric buses
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday (3 September) flagged off 50 new zero-emission electric buses and launched the Delhi–Rewari interstate e-bus service, strengthening the national capital's clean and sustainable public transport network. CM Gupta also inaugurated the Tehkhand Automated Testing Station and dedicated Public EV Charging Stations at Hasanpur and Ghazipur.

The new electric buses will enhance public transportation, reduce emissions, and provide commuters with a cleaner and more convenient travel experience. The Delhi–Rewari e-bus service will improve NCR connectivity, while the Automated Testing Station and EV charging facilities will enhance vehicle safety and electric mobility infrastructure.

Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Cabinet Minister Pankaj Singh were also present on the occasion. The Delhi government remains committed to developing a modern, safe, and future-ready transport ecosystem for citizens, according to an official statement.

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