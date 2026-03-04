FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people: 'Hope festival brings new wave of development'

Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death: 'He had killed so many people'

'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka in Indian Ocean; video shows large explosion

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final

5 people injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate in lone Rajya Sabha seat for Maharashtra, gets Congress backing

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres on this date

Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise: 'Jo is duniya mein laayi, aaj is duniya se chali gayi'

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check live streaming details, head-to-head record, pitch and weather report

US says killed Iranian official behind President Donald Trump assassination plot

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people: 'Hope festival brings new wave of development'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres on this date

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres

Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise: 'Jo is duniya mein laayi, aaj is duniya se chali gayi'

Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more

Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration

Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people: 'Hope festival brings new wave of development'

CM Gupta, while talking to the media, said: "I extend my best wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. I hope this festival of Holi brings new enthusiasm and a wave of development for the people of Delhi."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 11:49 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people: 'Hope festival brings new wave of development'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday celebrated Holi at her residence, expressing hope that the festival of colours would usher in a new era of development for the national capital. CM Gupta, while talking to the media, said: "I extend my best wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. I hope this festival of Holi brings new enthusiasm and a wave of development for the people of Delhi. We should celebrate Holi together in a peaceful manner."

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva, while speaking to ANI, said: "I extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of #Holi. This is a festival of colours, love and positivity. Everyone should work together for the country and Delhi." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success for everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi, wishing for progress, prosperity and good fortune.

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely-celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people: 'Hope festival brings new wave of development'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people
Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death: 'He had killed so many people'
Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death
'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka in Indian Ocean; video shows large explosion
'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka
SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final
SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Ze
5 people injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally
5 injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration
Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement