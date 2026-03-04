Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people: 'Hope festival brings new wave of development'

CM Gupta, while talking to the media, said: "I extend my best wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. I hope this festival of Holi brings new enthusiasm and a wave of development for the people of Delhi."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday celebrated Holi at her residence, expressing hope that the festival of colours would usher in a new era of development for the national capital. CM Gupta, while talking to the media, said: "I extend my best wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. I hope this festival of Holi brings new enthusiasm and a wave of development for the people of Delhi. We should celebrate Holi together in a peaceful manner."

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva, while speaking to ANI, said: "I extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of #Holi. This is a festival of colours, love and positivity. Everyone should work together for the country and Delhi." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success for everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi, wishing for progress, prosperity and good fortune.

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely-celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

