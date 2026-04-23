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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, interacts with patients
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DELHI NCR
The CM reviewed feedback from doctors, staff, and the hospital administration, and issued necessary instructions to make healthcare services more modern, swift, compassionate, and citizen-centric.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday (April 23) conducted a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and interacted with patients and their families to assess arrangements and the availability of doctors. The CM reviewed feedback from doctors, staff, and the hospital administration, and issued necessary instructions to make healthcare services more modern, swift, compassionate, and citizen-centric.
CM Gupta said that her government's commitment is to ensure that every citizen of Delhi experiences a healthcare system where treatment is timely, facilities are modern, surroundings are clean, and every patient is served with dignity. Keeping the summer season in view, the hospital administration has been asked to accord the highest priority to the availability of medicines, drinking water, cleanliness, patient convenience, and all essential arrangements.