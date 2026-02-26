FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls organ donation greatest service to humanity: 'Our resolve to make it a people’s movement'

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 08:12 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls organ donation greatest service to humanity: 'Our resolve to make it a people’s movement'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the ‘Vardaan’ Film Festival on Thursday (February 26). Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that organ donation is not merely a medical procedure, but the greatest gift of giving new life to another. She added that a pledge taken by one individual can bring a new ray of hope to many families.

The festival was organised by the Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti and was attended by Union Minister of State (MoS) Harsh Malhotra, Om Prakash Sharma of Vishwas Nagar, actor Manoj Joshi, Narendra Thakur (Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), Alok Kumar (Patron of the Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti), Mahesh Pant (President of the Samiti), and other distinguished guests.

On the occasion, Gupta said that raising awareness about sensitive subjects such as organ and body donation through art and cinema is both inspiring and commendable. She further stated that such initiatives foster progressive thinking in society and strengthen the spirit of service and dedication towards humanity. She added that the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make organ donation a mass movement serves as a guiding force for the country, and that more and more people should draw inspiration from it and associate themselves with this noble cause.

CM Gupta further said that at the national level, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is working to facilitate organ donation. However, Delhi previously lacked a structured and official mechanism in this regard. Recognising this need, the Delhi government has established the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), which has emerged as a robust platform for those willing to pledge organ donation. Gupta informed that since September, more than 800 persons have registered on this platform.

