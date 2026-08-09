Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends 'Teej Mahotsav' at Dilli Haat INA, highlights women’s empowerment

The chief minister said that Teej was not just a festival, but a celebration of our rich cultural traditions, family values, and women's empowerment.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 'Teej Mahotsav' organised by the state Tourism Department at Dilli Haat in INA. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the event, bringing together colours, folk traditions and cultural festivities, saw the Chief Minister join women and other attendees in celebrating Teej and take a look at various activities organised to promote traditional Indian culture and folk heritage.

The Chief Minister said Teej was not just a festival, but a celebration of our rich cultural traditions, family values and women's empowerment. She said such events help take folk culture to the younger generation while also strengthening a sense of harmony, love and belonging in society.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Roy and other dignitaries were present at the event. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government was continuously encouraging such events to further enrich Delhi's diverse cultural identity. She said platforms such as Dilli Haat play an important role in showcasing the city's folk art, handicrafts, traditional cuisine and cultural heritage to people across the country and the world.

Events such as the Teej Mahotsav, she added, strengthen the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' while creating new opportunities for artisans, craftspeople and small entrepreneurs. Greeting all Delhi residents on the occasion of Teej, the Chief Minister said the beauty of our culture lies in its diversity and vibrant traditions. Such festivals provide an opportunity to reconnect with one's roots, preserve traditions and take them forward to future generations. She congratulated the Delhi Tourism Department for successfully organising the festival and called upon citizens to participate in such cultural events in large numbers.

"The festival of Sawan holds great significance in the lives of daughters and sisters. Today, I am delighted that--at a time when the 'saffron' spirit prevails across the entire country and in Delhi--we are able to celebrate our festivals together with happiness and a renewed sense of beginning. This program will continue today and tomorrow as well," CM Gupta added.

The two-day Teej Mahotsav, organised by the Delhi Government, is being held at Dilli Haat in Pitampura and INA on August 8 and 9. The festival aims to present women's empowerment, love for nature and traditional values through the celebration of Teej, while connecting Delhi residents and tourists from different parts of the country with Indian culture. Mehendi, bindi and rangoli competitions have been organised as part of efforts to promote traditional art and crafts.

According to the CMO, on August 9, competitions such as 'Teej Queen-Miss Teej 2026' and 'Best Dress Female' will also be organised at both Dilli Haat venues, giving women and participants an opportunity to showcase their creativity and traditional attire. Special prizes will also be awarded to the winners. To make the festival attractive for people of all age groups, activities such as a kids' zone for children, swings and surprise gifts for women, and musical chairs for everyone are also being organised. These activities bring together the traditional festive spirit of Teej with modern entertainment. Women are also being provided with mehendi on the occasion by the government.

The festival features around 20 food stalls alongwith 80 stalls showcasing handicraft and handloom products. This is giving visitors an opportunity to experience the diversity of traditional Indian cuisine and handicrafts, while also encouraging the products of local artisans and craftspeople. The festival venue has been specially decorated around a theme, providing visitors to Dilli Haat with an engaging cultural experience. Delhi residents as well as tourists from other states are getting an opportunity to learn about Teej traditions and the diversity of Indian culture.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on the occasion that under the leadership of Chief Minister Gupta, Delhi's glorious traditions and rich cultural heritage were continuously being taken to the people through grand celebrations. "Building on the success of last year, the Teej Mahotsav has once again been organised on a grand scale this year, with a large number of women from the Capital enthusiastically participating at INA Dilli Haat and Pitampura Dilli Haat," he added.

He said special arrangements had been made for women at the two-day event, including traditional mehendi and monsoon swings, along with various other attractions that offer a glimpse of our rich folk art and culture. The Delhi Government, he said, was firmly committed to celebrating these invaluable cultural heritage traditions with joy, taking them to as many people as possible and connecting them with future generations. Further, CM Gupta also distributed appointment letters to 170 young individuals and also inaugurated the web portal for the medical examination of students in MCD schools. On this occasion, she also addressed the gathering.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).