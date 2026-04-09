Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends IP University convocation, highlights focus on education reforms

CM Gupta said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi’s education system is undergoing rapid transformation. The city's education budget has been increased to Rs 19,326 crore -- leading to improved infrastructure, modern classrooms, and better access to technology.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 18th convocation ceremony of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), along with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Congratulating the students receiving medals and degrees on the occasion, the chief minister said that the youth are the driving force behind the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', and that their success will take the country to greater heights.

Chief Minister Gupta said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi’s education system is undergoing rapid transformation. The city's education budget has been increased to Rs 19,326 crore -- leading to improved infrastructure, modern classrooms, and better access to technology for students.

Gupta added that the city government is focused on providing education and facilities aligned with the needs of the youth. The university's vice chancellor Dr. Mahesh Verma and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.