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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures action against unauthorised structures after Saket building collapse

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures action against unauthorised structures after Saket building collapse

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said: "Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the responsible officers." Earlier in the day, Gupta had visited the site of the building collapse in Saidulajab locality near Saket metro station.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 12:14 AM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures action against unauthorised structures after Saket building collapse
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
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After a tragic building collapse in Delhi's Saket area, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against all unauthorised structures and the municipal officers responsible for permitting them. Speaking to reporters, Gupta said: "Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the responsible officers." Earlier in the day, Gupta had visited the site of the building collapse in Saidulajab locality near Saket metro station.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today visited the incident site at Saidulajab and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District." It added: "Additionally, officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary. The Chief Minister has ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and has directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments."

At least six people have died and 10 others have been injured after a multi-storey building collapsed near the Saket metro station in Saidulajab on Saturday evening. Authorities carried out a search and rescue operation overnight to pull survivors out of the debris. The rescue operation involved teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence and CATS Ambulance Service. The Delhi Police have registered a case of culpable homicide at the Mehrauli police station in connection with the building collapse, and the investigation will be conducted under the supervision of the South District Magistrate.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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