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DELHI NCR

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves projects worth Rs 1000 crore to boost Yamuna rejuvenation

The chief minister has approved a number of ambitious projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore to strengthen Delhi's water management, sewage treatment, and water supply systems, as per a government release.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 24, 2026, 08:39 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves projects worth Rs 1000 crore to boost Yamuna rejuvenation
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo credit: ANI).
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is leading the city government in mission mode to rejuvenate the Yamuna river and clean the Najafgarh drain. As part of these efforts, the chief minister has approved a number of ambitious projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore to strengthen Delhi's water management, sewage treatment, and water supply systems, as per a government release. Gupta said that the government's priority is to provide better facilities to every citizen and transform Delhi into a clean, green, and water-secure capital.

CM Gupta announced that approval has been granted for the installation of 12 new Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs) in the Najafgarh area. These plants, to be developed under the central government's AMRUT scheme at an estimated cost of around Rs 860 crore, will have a combined treatment capacity of 46.5 MGD. A 17 MGD DSTP will be set up at Mitraon. In addition, four DSTPs will be established at Kair, Kanganheri, Kakrola and Dichaon Kalan; three DSTPs at Galibpur, Sarangpur, and Shikarpur; and four DSTPs at Hasanpur, Jaffarpur, Kazipur, and Khera Dabar. These projects are set to benefit more than 121 unauthorised colonies, 35 villages, and around seven lakh people, according to the Delhi government. They will also prevent untreated sewage from entering the Najafgarh drain, supporting Yamuna rejuvenation and environmental protection.

Gupta further said that Phase-I of the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will be upgraded and its capacity will be expanded from 12 MGD to 18 MGD. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 122 crore, will ensure that the quality of treated water meets the latest prescribed standards. The CM said that the project will also include an 11-year operation and maintenance (O&M) component. This is expected to promote the use of recycled water and strengthen water conservation efforts. The chief minister also said that the government has decided to promote rainwater harvesting. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will undertake the construction of new rainwater harvesting structures and the restoration of existing ones on behalf of various departments. To ensure effective implementation of this initiative, four groundwater experts and 10 rainwater harvesting social mobilisers will be appointed.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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