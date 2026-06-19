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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 5 lakh aid for Malviya Nagar fire hero Rohit Mukhiya

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Mukhiya's courageous actions during the fire saved many lives, earning him widespread appreciation for his sense of duty and humanity.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 5 lakh aid for Malviya Nagar fire hero Rohit Mukhiya
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family of Rohit Mukhiya, who displayed exceptional bravery during a tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar by rescuing several people and risking his own life. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Mukhiya's courageous actions during the fire saved many lives, earning him widespread appreciation for his sense of duty and humanity.

Gupta said: "During the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Rohit Mukhiya Ji demonstrated extraordinary courage and humanity by saving the lives of many people, thereby setting an inspiring example of duty and compassion." Recognising his bravery, the chief minister announced that the Delhi government would provide an immediate financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to Mukhiya's family. She also assured that the government would bear all expenses related to his medical treatment until he makes a full recovery. "The Delhi government will bear all expenses for his treatment until his complete recovery. The Delhi government stands with him and his family in this difficult time with complete sensitivity and commitment," the CM said.

Gupta's announcement comes as Mukhiya continues to receive treatment for injuries sustained while rescuing people during the fire tragedy. The Delhi government said that it remains committed to extending all possible assistance to Mukhiya and his family, describing his actions as an inspiration for the society and a shining example of courage in the face of adversity.

Earlier this week, Gupta paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the devastating fire at Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar and the tragic building collapse in Saket, at a special programme held at the Delhi Secretariat. On the occasion, the chief minister honoured courageous citizens, police personnel, administrative officials, and rescue workers who put their own lives at risk to save others. They were presented with commendation certificates and cheques of Rs 21,000 in recognition of their efforts, according to a release from the Delhi government. Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar also attended the event as guests.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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