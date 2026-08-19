Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, L-G Taranjit Sandhu flag off 200 new electric buses

The occasion also marked a significant step towards safer, more convenient, and inclusive mobility for women with the launch of 56 dedicated Ladies Special Electric Bus Services connecting major colleges.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday flagged off 200 new electric buses from the Delhi University (DU) Sports Complex, taking the city's electric bus fleet to nearly 5,000 buses. The event was also attended by MLA Surya Prakash Khatri along with senior officials and other dignitaries.

The occasion also marked a significant step towards safer, more convenient, and inclusive mobility for women with the launch of 56 dedicated Ladies Special Electric Bus Services connecting major colleges, including Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Gargi College, Hansraj College, and SGGSCC.

The government of Delhi also inaugurated the Delhi–Karnal Inter-State Electric Bus Service and a public EV charging station at Rajghat Depot-1. These initiatives will further strengthen Delhi’s clean mobility ecosystem and reflect the city government’s commitment towards sustainable transport, better connectivity, safer mobility for women, and improved ease of travel for citizens.