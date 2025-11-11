FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Delhi car blast: Shocking video shows terrifying moment, captures explosion on camera | WATCH

A terrifying video is all over social media, which showcases the horror of Delhi car blast that took place on November 10 near Red Fort. Viewers discretion advised.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 04:06 AM IST

Delhi car blast: Shocking video shows terrifying moment, captures explosion on camera | WATCH
A car blast incident took place in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on November 10
Hours after the deadly car blast in Delhi, a terrifying video has surfaced on social media, which shows the live moments of the incident that took place near the Red Fort in the Chandni Chowk area. The car blast took nearly a dozen lives and left several injured, who are currently being treated in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP). In the viral clip, a person is seen making a YouTube video and talking to a random person when, suddenly, everyone in the highly crowded market is shocked by a loud blast, and the video also captures a huge ball of fire erupting in the air. Viewer discretion is advised.

See the video:

Later, several eyewitnesses talked to media personnel and explained the incident that took place in front of them. Earlier, it was being reported that the thing might have been a CNG cylinder blast, but many eyewitnesses have claimed that the intensity of the blast was so high that they called it a 'bomb blast'.

After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. ''Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials,'' he worte on his X handle.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that as soon as news of the blast came in, PM Modi called and took stock of the incident. Later, the Home Minister also visited the LNJP Hospital and assured thorough probe in the matter.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
