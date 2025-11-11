Delhi car blast: Eyewitness get emotional while describing horror of explosion | WATCH

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens after explosion kills 8

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are key candidates in the fray?

ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private

After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital - Watch viral video

Bihar Election 2025: Ahead of Phase 2 voting, THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30 years, say, ‘people are coming back...’

Dharmendra LATEST health update: Bollywood’s He-Man still ‘under observation’; Sunny Deol, Hema Malini urge fans to pray for actor’s recovery

Delhi Blast: Old image from this country falsely linked to Red Fort explosion; here's the truth

Sonu Sood condemns 'tragic' car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, says 'look out for each other'

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Owner of Hyundai i20 car detained, last sold to Pulwama man; check details

RBSE 10, 12 board exam BIG update: Examinations to be held twice a year; check eligibility, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens after explosion kills 8

Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are key candidates in the fray?

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are the key candidates?

ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private

ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Delhi car blast: Eyewitness get emotional while describing horror of explosion | WATCH

After the Pahalgam attack earlier this year in May, India was rocked again on Monday, November 10, when a car blast took place in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area near Red Fort.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 02:10 AM IST

Delhi car blast: Eyewitness get emotional while describing horror of explosion | WATCH
A massive car blast took place near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    New Delhi was rocked by a car blast on Monday, November 10, when a massive explosion took place near the highly crowded Red Fort area in Chandni Chowk. The incident took nearly a dozen lives and left several injured, who were immediately rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Several eyewitnesses who were present near the spot explained the horror to media personnel. One such eyewitness was Bhupender Singh who described what actually happened and while explaining he got emotional.

    Watch the clip:

    In the video, the eyewitness is heard explaining how he was in a car when all the vehicles were stopped at a red light signal, and after it went green, everyone started moving slowly. It was then when he left his car to save his life. He also said that the noise was so loud that it could not be a cylinder blast and claimed that it was 'definitely a bomb blast'.

    He also informed that nearly 8-10 vehicles were completely burnt in the blast, and around 4-5 firefighting vehicles and 25-30 ambulances came to the spot immediately.

    Several other eyewitnesses talked about the incident to the media. One said, ''When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words.

    A local shopkeeper also explained the aftermath of the blasts near Red Fort and said, '' never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die.''

     

    Later, Home Minister Amit Shah met injured people in the hospital and even visited the blast spot to take stock of the situation. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens after explosion kills 8
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens
    Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are key candidates in the fray?
    Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are the key candidates?
    ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private
    ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private
    After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital - Watch viral video
    Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital
    Bihar Election 2025: Ahead of Phase 2 voting, THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30 years, say, ‘people are coming back...’
    Bihar Election 2025: THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
    Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
    Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
    Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
    Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
    Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
    From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
    From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
    Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
    Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE