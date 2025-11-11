Delhi car blast: Eyewitness get emotional while describing horror of explosion | WATCH

After the Pahalgam attack earlier this year in May, India was rocked again on Monday, November 10, when a car blast took place in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area near Red Fort.

New Delhi was rocked by a car blast on Monday, November 10, when a massive explosion took place near the highly crowded Red Fort area in Chandni Chowk. The incident took nearly a dozen lives and left several injured, who were immediately rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Several eyewitnesses who were present near the spot explained the horror to media personnel. One such eyewitness was Bhupender Singh who described what actually happened and while explaining he got emotional.

Watch the clip:

In the video, the eyewitness is heard explaining how he was in a car when all the vehicles were stopped at a red light signal, and after it went green, everyone started moving slowly. It was then when he left his car to save his life. He also said that the noise was so loud that it could not be a cylinder blast and claimed that it was 'definitely a bomb blast'.

He also informed that nearly 8-10 vehicles were completely burnt in the blast, and around 4-5 firefighting vehicles and 25-30 ambulances came to the spot immediately.

Several other eyewitnesses talked about the incident to the media. One said, ''When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words.

#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI pic.twitter.com/vmibMbPFUk — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

A local shopkeeper also explained the aftermath of the blasts near Red Fort and said, '' never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die.''

#WATCH | Delhi: "I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." said a local shopkeeper to ANI https://t.co/mNFJMPex0i pic.twitter.com/KQcbOYYNu6 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Later, Home Minister Amit Shah met injured people in the hospital and even visited the blast spot to take stock of the situation.