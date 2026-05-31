Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 10 injured as rescue operation continues in Saket

Authorities used heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras, and sniffer dogs as part of the search and rescue operation. All the injured persons were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

At least six people have died and 10 others have been injured after a multi-storey building collapsed near the Saket metro station in Delhi's Saidulajab area on Saturday (May 30). Authorities carried out a search and rescue operation overnight to pull survivors out of the debris, with efforts still ongoing. The rescue operation has involved teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence and CATS Ambulance Service.

Authorities used heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras, and sniffer dogs as part of the search and rescue operation. All the injured persons were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. The DFS had received a call about the incident around 7:44 pm on Saturday, officials said. The incident took place in a densely-populated locality in Saidulajab -- known for housing paying guest (PG) accomodations, coaching centres, and student messes.

The Delhi Police have registered a case of culpable homicide at the Mehrauli police station in connection with the building collapse, and the probe will be conducted under the supervision of the South District Magistrate on the chief minister's directions. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that strict action will be taken against all unauthorised structures and the municipal officers responsible for allowing them. Addressing reporters, Gupta said: "Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the responsible officers." Gupta also visited the site of the building collapse in Saidulajab.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: "Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today visited the incident site at Saidulajab and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).