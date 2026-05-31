FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CBSE Paper Row: Rahul Gandhi Jokes About ‘17-Year-Old Soros Agents’ During Student Interaction

CBSE Paper Row: Rahul Gandhi Jokes About ‘17-Year-Old Soros Agents’ During Student Interaction

This small-budget Rs 10 crore film earned Rs 1000 crore, ended Dhurandhar The Revenge wave in India, is directed by a YouTuber

This small-budget Rs 10 crore film earned Rs 1000 crore, ended Dhurandhar wave

Ghaziabad Bakrid Murder: How UP Police Gun Down Prime Accused Who Killed Surya Chauhan On Bakrid?

Ghaziabad Bakrid Murder: How UP Police Gun Down Prime Accused Who Killed Surya Chauhan On Bakrid?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 10 injured as rescue operation continues in Saket

Authorities used heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras, and sniffer dogs as part of the search and rescue operation. All the injured persons were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 31, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 10 injured as rescue operation continues in Saket
Authorities carried out a rescue operation overnight to pull survivors out of the debris.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least six people have died and 10 others have been injured after a multi-storey building collapsed near the Saket metro station in Delhi's Saidulajab area on Saturday (May 30). Authorities carried out a search and rescue operation overnight to pull survivors out of the debris, with efforts still ongoing. The rescue operation has involved teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence and CATS Ambulance Service.

Authorities used heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras, and sniffer dogs as part of the search and rescue operation. All the injured persons were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. The DFS had received a call about the incident around 7:44 pm on Saturday, officials said. The incident took place in a densely-populated locality in Saidulajab -- known for housing paying guest (PG) accomodations, coaching centres, and student messes.

The Delhi Police have registered a case of culpable homicide at the Mehrauli police station in connection with the building collapse, and the probe will be conducted under the supervision of the South District Magistrate on the chief minister's directions. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that strict action will be taken against all unauthorised structures and the municipal officers responsible for allowing them. Addressing reporters, Gupta said: "Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the responsible officers." Gupta also visited the site of the building collapse in Saidulajab.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: "Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today visited the incident site at Saidulajab and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 10 injured as rescue operation continues in Saket
Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 10 injured as rescue op continues
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sai Sudharsan’s record, becomes youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history
This small-budget Rs 10 crore film earned Rs 1000 crore, ended Dhurandhar The Revenge wave in India, is directed by a YouTuber
This small-budget Rs 10 crore film earned Rs 1000 crore, ended Dhurandhar wave
Nvidia's Jensen Huang goes viral for dancing with employees at Taiwan event | WATCH
Nvidia's Jensen Huang goes viral for dancing with employees at Taiwan event
Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan set to break iconic Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers record against RCB in IPL 2026 final
Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan set to break iconic Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers recor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement