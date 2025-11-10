Delhi Blast: New visuals of aftermath showcase extent of damage near Red Fort Metro Station

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected are...'
Several terrifying visuals aftermath Delhi blasts near Red Fort Metro Station are all over social media showing the extent of damage. Check them out.
New Delhi, India's national capital, was rocked by a massive car blast near the Red Fort in the popular Chandni Chowk area. Several terrifying videos of the aftermath are all over social media, showing the extent of damage near Red Fort Metro Station.
The incident took place near the iconic Red Fort on Monday evening and the Delhi Fire Department claimed that they received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, following which 3 to four vehicles caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached the spot.
After the incident, Delhi and the NCR region, including Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, have been put on high alert. Not only this, the Uttar Pradesh police have also been instructed to remain on high alert, with directives issued for thorough vehicle checks across the National Capital Region.
As many as 13 have been confirmed dead in the blasts, and several dozen have been injured. The injured have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for treatment. As per the latest report, Delhi Police have secured the blast site, and CCTV footages from cameras installed near Gate No. 1 of the metro station are being examined.