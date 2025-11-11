Delhi Blast: 3 doctors held from Faridabad's Al-Falah University; who runs it, why is it under scanner? Here's all you need to know

Delhi Police Crime Branch officers on Tuesday visited Al Falah University, reviewed their CCTV footage, and even spoke with campus personnel to gather information on the doctors, who were arrested on Monday after an investigation of a massive explosives recovery.

Delhi was rocked on Monday evening after a massive car blast near the Red Fort took place, taking the lives of nearly a dozen people and leaving several others injured. Hours before the deadly incident, Delhi Police busted a terror module in the NCR town of Faridabad, where three doctors from Al Falah University were arrested for their alleged involvement in terror activities. These three doctors are Muzammil Shakeel, Umar Mohammed, and Shaheen Saeed. The probe agencies have suspected a possible connection between the two incidents, as a result of which the Haryana Police raided the Faridabad-based university on Tuesday after it came under the scanner.

Why is it under scanner ?

After a deadly car blast near the Red Fort that took place on November 10 in the Chandni Chowk area, probe agencies are investigating the terror module links with the Al-Falah University, tracking the trail to a 'whitecollar terror ecosystem' of radicalised professionals and students allegedly in connection with handlers in Pakistan. Muzamil, a 35-year-old doctor, was teaching at the university. He was arrested on October 30. A lady doctor named Shaheen Saeed from Uttar Pradesh also made headlines for her alleged involvement in terror activities.

Deets about Al-Falah University

The Al-Falah University is located in the Dhauj district, Faridabad, and is spread over 70 acres of lush greenery. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission and offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctorate courses.

The campus also boasts Al-Falah Hospital, which is a part of the Al Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, is a 650-bed charitable hospital.