Meet man who once worked in BPO, now part of Rs 200000 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 94920 cr net worth

Explained: What is 'Odd-Even scheme', Delhi government's plan to curb air pollution?

Delhi Air Pollution: Despite GRAP stage IV curbs, polluting vehicles entering capital, says Transport Minister Gahlot

Not Salman Khan, but this actor, singer, songwriter was Sooraj Barjatya's original choice for Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya

People swallow two polythene bags a year through microplastics, reveals study

Delhi Air Pollution: Despite GRAP stage IV curbs, polluting vehicles entering capital, says Transport Minister Gahlot

Restrictions under GRAP stage IV, including a ban on all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the capital, kicked in on Sunday after air quality in the capital dropped to "severe plus" (AQI above 450) levels.

PTI

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 08:01 PM IST

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said polluting vehicles were entering the city freely despite restrictions under GRAP stage IV being in place in view of hazardous air quality and directed officials to ensure proper checking at the borders.

Restrictions under GRAP stage IV, including a ban on all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the capital, kicked in on Sunday after air quality in the capital dropped to "severe plus" (AQI above 450) levels.
"The pollution situation in Delhi is grave and has resulted in the imposition of GRAP- IV by CAQM. However, it has come to my notice that polluting vehicles are entering Delhi borders at odd hours from neighbouring states without any hindrance.

"It appears that no checking is being done at the borders to restrict entry of such polluting vehicles into Delhi. It is requested that all agencies and departments be directed to ensure proper checking of polluting vehicles whose entry is restricted as per stage IV of GRAP," read the directive from Gahlot.

He also noted that the Supreme Court was monitoring the pollution situation in Delhi very closely and cautioned that "any laxity in this regard may invite strictures".

The directive has been marked to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) chairman, Principal Secretary, Environment and Transport Commissioner.

 

