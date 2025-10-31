Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Survey reveals SHOCKING details, 75% households have at least one...

The survey received over 15,000 responses from residents in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Hospitals across the region are seeing a surge in the number of patients with complaints of throat irritation, worsening of existing health conditions, wheezing, and chest tightness.

The toxic haze covering the skies above Delhi-NCR is taking a serious toll on the health of residents. According to a survey, three out of four households in the national capital region have at least one person down with flu or viral-like symptoms. The survey from the citizen engagement platform LocalCircles received more than 15,000 responses from residents in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Hospitals across the region are seeing a surge in the number of patients coming in with complaints of throat irritation, worsening of existing health conditions, wheezing, and chest tightness.

Delhi's Air Quality Index

In view of the air quality crisis, some hospitals have even set up separate wards for treating patients suffering health issues due to pollution. On Thursday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 373 -- categorised "very poor" -- over a 24-hour period. It was substantially up from 279 a day before, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A top doctor at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi's Saket said that all patients who visited the facility on Thursday complained that their symptoms had worsened since Diwali.

'Leave Delhi for 8 weeks,' doc says

Meanwhile, senior pulmonologist Dr Gopi Chand Khilnani -- chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Critical care and Sleep Medicine -- has suggested people to leave Delhi for the next six to eight weeks if they can afford to. "Those who have chronic lung disease or chronic heart disease, those who are on oxygen, and those who have the opportunity and ability to go abroad or to less polluted places, I very safely advise them to leave Delhi for 6-8 weeks from now, so as to protect themselves from the distress of breathlessness, the requirement of oxygen, and so on and so forth," Dr Khilnani told The Indian Express.