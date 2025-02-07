The school authorities immediately informed the police and sent students home as a precautionary measure

Two schools in Delhi-NCR—Shiv Nadar School in Noida and Alcon School in Delhi—received bomb threats via email on Friday. The school authorities immediately informed the police and sent students home as a precautionary measure, according to India Today.

Police teams, including a dog squad and a bomb detection team searched the premises to ensure safety. Officials have not yet confirmed if any suspicious objects have been found.

#WATCH | Guardian of one of the children at the school says, "School administration is saying that school is closed today, and the classes will run online... They told nothing, but I think it's because of the bomb threat." pic.twitter.com/hhdDiMcypR — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

This incident comes just two days after several private schools in Noida received similar threats. During the investigation, police discovered that those threats were sent by a Class 9 student who wanted to skip school.

Authorities are now investigating whether these new threats are related or if another person is behind them. They are also checking if the emails were sent as a prank or if there is a real threat.

Further details are awaited.