Delhi: 4 armed men open fire, threaten bouncers outside nightclub, one held

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome their baby girl; share special announcement post on Instagram

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Banks to hire graduates under 25 as apprentices with stipend of...

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome their baby girl; share special announcement post on Instagram

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome their baby girl; share special announcement post on Instagram

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Banks to hire graduates under 25 as apprentices with stipend of...

Banks to hire graduates under 25 as apprentices with stipend of...

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

7 new words added to Cambridge dictionary 2024

7 new words added to Cambridge dictionary 2024

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Chiyaan Vikram reacts to Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh: 'Shankar should have made part two with me' | Exclusive

Chiyaan Vikram reacts to Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh: 'Shankar should have made part two with me' | Exclusive

Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt turns Angry Young Woman to break brother Vedang Raina from prison, relentless action wows fans

Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt turns Angry Young Woman to break brother Vedang Raina from prison, relentless action wows fans

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi: 4 armed men open fire, threaten bouncers outside nightclub, one held

A team from Seemapuri police station reached the spot and found two live cartridges and eight empty shells on the road outside the club

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Delhi: 4 armed men open fire, threaten bouncers outside nightclub, one held
Image source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A 30-year-old man was arrested after four men allegedly opened fire outside a night club in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Sunday. At 12.59 am on Saturday, police received a call about a firing outside Kanch Club in the Jhilmil industrial area.

A team from Seemapuri police station reached the spot and found two live cartridges and eight empty shells on the road outside the club, a senior officer said.

There were two bullet marks on the door of the club, the officer said.

According to the complaint lodged by the club's bouncer, four men arrived at the club around 11.45 pm on Friday. Two of them aimed their guns and shot at him.

The accused then fled towards Vivek Vihar, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and one Shahrukh arrested.

Two more accused have been identified and efforts are underway to nab them, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

End of an era: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi miss out on Ballon d'Or shortlist for first time since 2003

End of an era: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi miss out on Ballon d'Or shortlist for first time since 2003

Rahul Dravid officially appointed as Rajasthan Royals head coach ahead of IPL 2025

Rahul Dravid officially appointed as Rajasthan Royals head coach ahead of IPL 2025

Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, who quit IIT Bombay after a year due to...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, who quit IIT Bombay after a year due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement