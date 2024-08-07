Twitter
Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rainfall brings respite from humidity, check IMD forecast for Capital, other states

The humidity level was recorded at 92 per cent at 8:30 am. IMD had predicted cloudy skies and light to moderate rains with thunderstorms during the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rainfall brings respite from humidity, check IMD forecast for Capital, other states
    Parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, thus reducing the temperature of the National Capital. The minimum temperature dropped to 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

    The humidity level was recorded at 92 per cent at 8:30 am. IMD had predicted cloudy skies and light to moderate rains with thunderstorms during the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

     

    MD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar said, "Monsoon is in its active phase. There is a deep depression in North East MP. There is low pressure in Southwest Rajasthan. We expect extremely heavy rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan region, Goa and Central Maharashtra for which we have also issued a red alert. There will be no rain in Delhi-NCR in the next two days."

    He further said that in the coming days, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

    "Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in coming days. In north-eastern states, heavy rainfall is expected. When the monsoon trough comes to its near position, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi," he added.

    Earlier, several roads were damaged in the wake of cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh. 191 roads, including 3 National Highways, are closed due to landslides and rain, a total of 294 electricity supply schemes are disrupted; and nearly 120 water supply schemes are hampered in the state.

    As per IMD, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Jaipur, Satna, the Centre of Depression over north Jharkhand and the neighbourhood, Bankura, Canning, then southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal.

    (with ANI inputs)

     
     
