DELHI NCR

DDA opens applications for Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Check flat details, prices, and how to apply

Under the scheme, DDA is offering more than 150 flats divided into various categories across several neighbourhoods of the national capital city. Registrations under the scheme were started on Tuesday (August 21). Read on for more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 11:09 PM IST

If you've been on the lookout for a house to buy in Delhi but haven't found one yet, there is some good news for you. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications for its Premium Housing Scheme 2025. Under the scheme, DDA is offering more than 150 flats divided into various categories across several neighbourhoods of the national capital city. Registrations under the scheme were started in the morning of Tuesday (August 21).

Which flats are on offer under the DDA scheme?
Under the scheme, DDA is offering 39 High-Income Group (HIG) flats in Vasant Kunj, Jasola (Pocket 9B), and Dwarka (Sector 19B). There are also 48 Middle-Income Group (MIG) flats in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka, and Pitampura. The scheme also includes 22 Low-Income Group (LIG) flats in Rohini. Besides, there are 66 flats under the Expandable Housing Scheme (EHS) category located in Pocket 9, Nasirpur, Dwarka, while two Self-Financing Scheme (SFS) category-II flats are on offer in Rohini Sector 18 and Shalimar Bagh. The scheme also offers 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages across Mall Road and Ashok Vihar localities.

What are the prices for the flats and garages?
According to the DDA, the HIG flats have a reserved price ranging between Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 2.54 crore. MIG flats are priced from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. LIG flats come with reserved prices ranging between Rs 39 lakh and Rs 54 lakh. Flats under the SFS category-II flats are likely to be priced from Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.07 crore. EHS flats are priced at Rs 38.7 lakh. Car/scooter garages have reserved prices between Rs 3.17 lakh and Rs 43 lakh, depending on the type and garage location.

How can you apply for the DDA housing scheme?
People looking to buy a flat under the scheme will have to participate in an e-auction. Registrations will be accepted until October 24, and e-auctions will take place on October 6, 7, and 8. Participants can register on the following links: https://dda.etender.sbi and https://eservices.dda.org.in. DDA charges Rs 2,500 as processing fee, which is non-adjustable and non-refundable, against each flat or garage that a participant bids for.

