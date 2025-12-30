Commuters ALERT! Delhi-NCR Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve, avoid THESE routes on December 31, check alternative routes, diversion and more

Security agencies are conducting verification drives in sensitive locations. Police are continuously checking suspicious individuals and monitoring CCTV cameras in hotels, guest houses, and public places. Drone surveillance and PCR patrols have also been increased to ensure public safety.

The Delhi Police and Traffic Police have issued a strict campaign to ensure safety and smooth traffic movement across the city ahead of New Year's Eve. In a single day, nearly 24,000 traffic challans were issued, with most of them being for overspeeding and jumping red lights. Police officials have warned that there will be zero tolerance for negligence, especially before the New Year and Republic Day.

Police to impose heavy fine

During the special enforcement drive, action was taken against people driving under the influence, riding without helmets, triple-riding, driving on the wrong side, and committing other dangerous violations. The police issued 226 challans for drunk driving, 86 for dangerous driving, 2,194 for not wearing helmets, 266 for triple riding, and 1,941 for wrong-side driving.

Security tightened, around 20,000 police personnel deployed

To manage crowds and ensure safety, around 20,000 police personnel, including traffic police, district police, and paramilitary forces, will be deployed across Delhi. Extra security has been arranged at busy areas such as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, South Ex, Saket, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Aerocity, and major markets. Barricades and vehicle-checking points are being set up at entry gates, party areas, and nightlife hubs.

Traffic restrictions on December 31

From 8 PM on December 31, vehicle entry into Connaught Place will be restricted. Only vehicles with valid passes will be allowed in certain zones. Traffic diversions and special parking arrangements will remain in place until the celebrations end. Vehicles heading toward Connaught Place will not be allowed beyond points like Mandi House, Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Patel Chowk, and others.

Diversions on key routes

Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at locations such as Gol Dak Khana, Kali Bari Marg, Pant Marg, Copernicus Marg, Minto Road, and Windsor Place. People traveling to New Delhi Railway Station are advised to use alternative routes like RML Hospital Road, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, or Windsor Place.

Police urges citizens to celebrate responsibly

Delhi Police have urged to residents to celebrate responsibly. Drunk driving is a serious offense and can cause fatal accidents. Citizens are encouraged to follow traffic rules and choose safe transportation options. Authorities stressed that anyone breaking the law “in the name of celebrations” will face firm action