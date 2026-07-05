FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt reshuffles administration as 52 officers transferred, 19 promoted

Delhi govt reshuffles administration: 52 officers transferred, 19 promoted

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola admits she is bisexual, had relationships with females before marriage to Gaurav Khanna

Lock Upp 2: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola admits she is bisexual

Huma Qureshi breaks silence on her film Baby Do Die Do's box office clash with Alia Bhatt-led Alpha: 'I just want to...'

Huma Qureshi on Baby Do Die Do's box office clash with Alia Bhatt's Alpha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

Latest NewsDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt reshuffles administration as 52 officers transferred, 19 promoted

Under the Transfer and Posting Policy, 52 officers who had been serving at the same place for five years or more have been transferred with immediate effect, the city government said.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 12:12 AM IST

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt reshuffles administration as 52 officers transferred, 19 promoted
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The government of Delhi has undertaken a major administrative reshuffle in the Finance & Accounts Department to strengthen transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance. Under the Transfer and Posting Policy, 52 officers who had been serving at the same place for five years or more have been transferred with immediate effect, the city government said. According to an official release issued by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday (July 4), these include 23 Deputy Controllers of Accounts and 29 Senior Accounts Officers. Besides, 19 Senior Accounts Officers have been promoted to Deputy Controllers of Accounts in recognition of their performance, the government said.

    As directed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the transfers and postings have been made on the basis of administrative requirements and with the aim of promoting integrity and transparency in the system. The government further said that it has assigned new responsibilities to 23 Deputy Controllers of Accounts and 29 Senior Accounts Officers to make the administration more efficient, according to the release.

    CM Gupta said the Delhi government's objective is to establish an administrative system that meets the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and efficiency. She said that there is no room for laxity, negligence or corruption at any level of governance. The reshuffle in the Finance & Accounts Department is part of this approach and is intended to build a more accountable, result-oriented, and public-centric work culture, the Delhi government said. The government believes that timely decision-making, effective financial management, and accountable administration will further accelerate implementation of schemes and ensure that public services are delivered in a more transparent and efficient manner. The government has directed all concerned officers to take charge at the new places of posting with immediate effect and carry out their responsibilities.

    (With inputs from news agency ANI).

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt reshuffles administration as 52 officers transferred, 19 promoted
    Delhi govt reshuffles administration: 52 officers transferred, 19 promoted
    Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola admits she is bisexual, had relationships with females before marriage to Gaurav Khanna
    Lock Upp 2: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola admits she is bisexual
    Huma Qureshi breaks silence on her film Baby Do Die Do's box office clash with Alia Bhatt-led Alpha: 'I just want to...'
    Huma Qureshi on Baby Do Die Do's box office clash with Alia Bhatt's Alpha
    Why Iran is preparing thousands of graves amid Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral
    Why Iran is preparing thousands of graves amid Khamenei's funeral
    Lock Upp 2: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer is first inmate to get terminated from Netflix show
    Lock Upp 2: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer is first inmate to get terminated
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
    From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
    Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
    Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
    From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
    From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
    Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
    Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
    Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement