Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt reshuffles administration as 52 officers transferred, 19 promoted

Under the Transfer and Posting Policy, 52 officers who had been serving at the same place for five years or more have been transferred with immediate effect, the city government said.

The government of Delhi has undertaken a major administrative reshuffle in the Finance & Accounts Department to strengthen transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance. Under the Transfer and Posting Policy, 52 officers who had been serving at the same place for five years or more have been transferred with immediate effect, the city government said. According to an official release issued by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday (July 4), these include 23 Deputy Controllers of Accounts and 29 Senior Accounts Officers. Besides, 19 Senior Accounts Officers have been promoted to Deputy Controllers of Accounts in recognition of their performance, the government said.

As directed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the transfers and postings have been made on the basis of administrative requirements and with the aim of promoting integrity and transparency in the system. The government further said that it has assigned new responsibilities to 23 Deputy Controllers of Accounts and 29 Senior Accounts Officers to make the administration more efficient, according to the release.

CM Gupta said the Delhi government's objective is to establish an administrative system that meets the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and efficiency. She said that there is no room for laxity, negligence or corruption at any level of governance. The reshuffle in the Finance & Accounts Department is part of this approach and is intended to build a more accountable, result-oriented, and public-centric work culture, the Delhi government said. The government believes that timely decision-making, effective financial management, and accountable administration will further accelerate implementation of schemes and ensure that public services are delivered in a more transparent and efficient manner. The government has directed all concerned officers to take charge at the new places of posting with immediate effect and carry out their responsibilities.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).