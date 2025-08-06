Twitter
DELHI NCR

Delhi govt introduces BIG change in income certificate, makes this document mandatory for it

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government's new rule concerning income certificates is part of a broader campaign to bring more transparency and accountability to welfare schemes in the city. Income certificates are notably required to prove eligibility for a wide range of schemes provided by the govt.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

Delhi govt introduces BIG change in income certificate, makes this document mandatory for it
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Delhi government has made Aadhaar linking mandatory for issuance of the income certificate, a key document necessary to avail a wide range of financial benefits. The directive has been cleared by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, and is aimed at preventing misuse and ensuring that only eligible beneficiaries get government-provided aid and subsidies. The move is part of a broader campaign to bring more transparency and accountability to welfare schemes in Delhi.

How does the Delhi govt's new rule impact you?
Income certificates are required to prove eligibility for an array of schemes provided by the Delhi government. These include pensions for the elderly and widows, financial aid under Delhi Aarogya Kosh, tuition fee reimbursement for students in SC/ST/OBC categories, and other state-funded welfare programmes. The Delhi government's decision falls under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, which allows state governments to make Aadhaar-based verification mandatory for a certain set of financial schemes.

What happens if you do not have Aadhaar?
If you don't have Aadhaar, you will need to start the enrolment process in order to avail any of these benefits. In such cases, an Aadhaar Enrolment Slip -- which is proof that you have applied for the ID -- along with one one valid identification document will be required. The document can be any of the following: Bank/Post Office Passbook, PAN Card, Passport, Kisan Passbook, and Driving License. For children or minors, an Aadhaar Enrolment Slip or Biometric Update Slip along with Birth Certificate or School ID card (with parent's name and signature by school principal) would be needed. Meanwhile, the Delhi Revenue Department has been instructed to spread awareness across the city so that residents do not miss out on benefits over lack of information.

