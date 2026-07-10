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CM Rekha Gupta holds key meeting to discuss redevelopment of Old Delhi

According to the Delhi government, CM Rekha Gupta said that the corporation has launched a comprehensive initiative to preserve the historic identity of Old Delhi while equipping it with modern civic amenities.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 01:52 AM IST

CM Rekha Gupta holds key meeting to discuss redevelopment of Old Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
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The government of Delhi has renamed the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation as the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam (IVPN). The body was constituted for the conservation and redevelopment of the Old Delhi area. According to the Delhi government, CM Rekha Gupta said that the corporation has launched a comprehensive initiative to preserve the historic identity of Old Delhi while also equipping it with modern civic amenities.

As per the government, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IVPN was held under the leadership of CM Gupta. Among the attendees were Delhi's Urban Development Minister and Corporation Vice-Chairman Ashish Sood, Managing Director Sandeep Kumar, and senior officials from several departments. At the meeting, a number of key decisions were taken regarding the redevelopment of Old Delhi, heritage conservation, expansion of civic infrastructure, and promotion of tourism.

The government has decided to accord the highest priority to the redevelopment of the historic Chandni Chowk. Gupta directed officials to ensure that the market's design reflects its historical identity, traditional character, and cultural significance. She also instructed that modern and functional public toilets be developed and civic amenities be further strengthened in the area. Reviewing the redevelopment of the Town Hall, Gupta told officials that a major entry and exit from the Chandni Chowk side should also be developed so that the building can emerge as a prominent heritage and tourism centre. It was also decided that historians and heritage experts would be roped in for the ambitious redevelopment project. The meeting also underscored the need to protect the interests of local traders and shopkeepers so that a balance is maintained between heritage conservation and commercial activity.

Gupta also directed the setting up of a dedicated control in the market to provide information, guidance, and prompt assistance to tourists arriving from across the country and abroad. The meeting also focused on developing organised parking facilities to make access and vehicle parking more convenient for visitors.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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