'Clothes torn, hit with sticks': 2 women from Assam, Bihar molested and assaulted in another racist attack in Delhi

Police have so far identified four persons as suspects, with DCP (Southeast Delhi) Hemant Tiwari saying that several teams are currently carrying out raids to nab them. The accused had also allegedly threatened the women with consequences if they reported the incident.

Two women were allegedly molested and assaulted in the Nehru Place area of Delhi on Sunday morning (May 10), police said. The women told cops that they were catcalled by two men while having tea at a roadside stall, and that the argument turned violent after they objected to the remarks. They said they were racially abused, molested, and hit with bamboo sticks when they attempted to get away. Police have so far identified four persons as suspects, with DCP (Southeast Delhi) Hemant Tiwari saying that several teams are currently carrying out raids to nab them. The accused also allegedly threatened the women with consequences if they reported the incident.

According to the police, the women were taken to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS), where they underwent a medical examination. Based on initial findings, a case has been registered at the Kalkaji Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said that as part of the probe, they examined CCTV footage from nearby areas and identified a number of people who were present there at the time of the incident. Officials said that all of them were rounded up and questioned. But no arrests have been made so far, as per the police.

Similar incidents

Several incidents of racial abuse or assault against northeastern women have been reported in Delhi in the past. In February, three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly racially and verbally abused by their neighbours in the city's Malviya Nagar area. A purported video of the incident had gone viral on social media, in which the accused could be heard saying that her husband was the "son of a politician".