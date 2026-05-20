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CM Rekha Gupta orders replacement of all streetlights with smart LEDs in Delhi

The total number of these streetlights stands at around 96,000. The decision was taken by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee. With this move, the city government aims to improve energy efficiency and ensure better illumination across the capital.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 20, 2026, 08:36 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta orders replacement of all streetlights with smart LEDs in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo credit: ANI).
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The government of Delhi is set to replace all streetlights in the national capital with a smart LED system at an estimated cost of around Rs 473 crore, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The total number of these streetlights currently stands at around 96,000. The decision was taken by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee. With this move, the city government aims to improve energy efficiency and ensure better illumination across the national capital city.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta had launched 'Hauslon Ki Udaan' -- a talent hunt initiative for the youth of Delhi. The programme aims to give young people a platform to show their talent in various fields. The Delhi government will also soon launch a portal where people between the ages of 16 and 35 years can register for the programme. Speaking at the launch, Gupta said the initiative will help the government reach talented youth across the city.

Gupta said: "I congratulate our Art and Culture Ministry, the minister, and the entire team for planning a program for Delhi's youth. Delhi is brimming with talent, and the youth need a good platform to showcase their abilities...This initiative has been named 'Hauslon Ki Udaan'...Through this, the government will reach out to the youth in their own fields and provide them an opportunity without any registration fee or expense."

Sharing details about the selection procedure, Gupta said the youth will be able to upload their videos on the portal. A jury panel will then shortlist the participants. "The government will launch a portal, and youth aged 16 to 35 years in Delhi will be able to register on it and share their videos, and a jury panel will shortlist them. After that, 35 zones will be created in Delhi, and auditions will be held there...The selected participants will have a state-level program, and awards will also be given...This competition has been designed in 7 different categories such as singing, dance, acting, instrumental music, digital art, sculpture...Youth from any class will be able to participate in this program," the chief minister added.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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