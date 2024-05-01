CM Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, promote it as tourism hub; all you need to know

Old Delhi, also referred to as Shahjahanabad or the Walled City, is among the national capital's oldest inhabited areas and is home to several iconic monuments and markets.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken charge of the redevelopment of Old Delhi area after being appointed the chief of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the city government said. CM Gupta said that her government would focus on improving infrastructure in the area without compromising its historical value, and would promote it as a tourism hub. Old Delhi, also referred to as Shahjahanabad or the Walled City, is among the national capital's oldest inhabited areas and is home to several iconic monuments and markets.

Gupta said that as part of the project, overhead electrical wires in narrow lanes of Old Delhi would be moved underground to ensure safety and reduce visual clutter. The government also plans to come up with a traffic management plan to tackle congestion in commercial areas, and would explore multi-level parking facilities to reduce on-street parking, Gupta said. She also stated that several projects earlier planned by the SRDC would be reviewed. These include the planned redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, the Jama Masjid area, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg. Government officials said the projects would be reassessed with the aim of enhancing public spaces and the city's tourism infrastructure.

The SRDC, formed by the Delhi government in May 2008, serves as a special-purpose vehicle that coordinates with a number of agencies on development and conservation works. It brings together agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), and the tourism department. The ruling BJP government said the corporation had remained largely inactive in recent years owing to administrative and coordination issues.