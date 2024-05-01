FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CM Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, promote it as tourism hub; all you need to know

UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check, cutoffs released

Delhi to Mumbai Expressway's 9 km crucial eight-lanes stretch nears completion, set to be operational by June 2026

Zeenat Aman criticises Hindi cinema's culture of 'eve-teasing, sl*t shaming': 'Too many of our films glorify obsession'

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela film locks release date with new poster; will clash with Nani's The Paradise

Operation Trashi-I: One terrorist killed in fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga share major update about Animal Park: 'Full-blown war between two lookalike brothers'

'Had no intention of...': What ex-Army chief Naravane once said about book at centre of Rahul Gandhi-BJP row

After three sisters suicide in Ghaziabad, another teen dies in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal after parents stopped him from playing online game

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CM Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, promote it as tourism hub; all you need to know

Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, make it a tourism hub

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela film locks release date with new poster; will clash with Nani's The Paradise

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan film locks release date with new poster

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style

Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more

Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

CM Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, promote it as tourism hub; all you need to know

Old Delhi, also referred to as Shahjahanabad or the Walled City, is among the national capital's oldest inhabited areas and is home to several iconic monuments and markets.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 12:50 AM IST

CM Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, promote it as tourism hub; all you need to know
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken charge of the redevelopment of Old Delhi area after being appointed the chief of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the city government said. CM Gupta said that her government would focus on improving infrastructure in the area without compromising its historical value, and would promote it as a tourism hub. Old Delhi, also referred to as Shahjahanabad or the Walled City, is among the national capital's oldest inhabited areas and is home to several iconic monuments and markets.

Gupta said that as part of the project, overhead electrical wires in narrow lanes of Old Delhi would be moved underground to ensure safety and reduce visual clutter. The government also plans to come up with a traffic management plan to tackle congestion in commercial areas, and would explore multi-level parking facilities to reduce on-street parking, Gupta said. She also stated that several projects earlier planned by the SRDC would be reviewed. These include the planned redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, the Jama Masjid area, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg. Government officials said the projects would be reassessed with the aim of enhancing public spaces and the city's tourism infrastructure.

The SRDC, formed by the Delhi government in May 2008, serves as a special-purpose vehicle that coordinates with a number of agencies on development and conservation works. It brings together agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), and the tourism department. The ruling BJP government said the corporation had remained largely inactive in recent years owing to administrative and coordination issues.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CM Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, promote it as tourism hub; all you need to know
Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, make it a tourism hub
UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check, cutoffs released
UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Delhi to Mumbai Expressway's 9 km crucial eight-lanes stretch nears completion, set to be operational by June 2026
Delhi to Mumbai Expressway's 9 km crucial eight-lanes stretch nears completion
Zeenat Aman criticises Hindi cinema's culture of 'eve-teasing, sl*t shaming': 'Too many of our films glorify obsession'
Zeenat Aman criticises Hindi cinema's culture of 'eve-teasing, sl*t shaming'
Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela film locks release date with new poster; will clash with Nani's The Paradise
Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan film locks release date with new poster
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary,
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement