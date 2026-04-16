CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch high-tech labs in four ITIs

CM Gupta said the initiative marks a significant step towards building a skilled, industry-ready workforce. “These modern labs will not only enhance technical capabilities but also give trainees exposure to real-world industrial practices," the chief minister said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a comprehensive initiative to strengthen technical and vocational education in the capital city's Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Under this initiative, new state-of-the-art laboratories will be established in four of the city's ITIs and existing laboratories will be modernised to ensure that the training aligns completely with current industry standards and needs. Further, this aims to bring about a significant enhancement in employability and technical proficiency.

Under the plan, a dedicated Power Electronics Lab will be established at ITI Jahangirpuri. The facility will offer advanced training in power electronics, electrical control systems, industrial automation, and renewable energy. It will be equipped with modern systems such as Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) kits, Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) trainers, transformer trainers, motor control panels, relay and protection systems, solar PV training kits, and smart energy monitoring systems. The lab will provide trainees with hands-on experience in operating, diagnosing faults, and maintaining modern electrical and power electronics systems. It is expected to evolve into a centre of excellence in power engineering, aligning training closely with industry requirements. Trainees from trades including electrician, electronics mechanic, mechanic auto electrical and electronics (MAEE), solar technician, fitter, mechanic refrigeration and air conditioning (MRAC) and mechanic motor vehicle (MMV) will benefit. A total of 480 trainees can be trained in these trades.

At ITI Jail Road (Hari Nagar), the existing welder lab will undergo a comprehensive upgrade. The modernised facility will feature advanced welding machines, simulation-based training systems and contemporary fabrication tools, enabling trainees to gain real-world exposure to industrial welding processes. The upgraded lab will include arc welding, MIG/TIG welding, gas cutting, plasma cutting, welding simulators, and metal fabrication workstations. This will help trainees build precision, strengthen safety awareness and develop industry-relevant fabrication skills. The initiative is also expected to expand apprenticeship and employment opportunities while transforming the facility into an advanced welding training hub aligned with modern manufacturing standards. Around 200 trainees from trades such as welder, fitter, turner, mechanic motor vehicle, and sheet metal worker will benefit.

Automotive labs at ITI Arab Ki Sarai (Nizamuddin) will also be upgraded with cutting-edge technology. A key highlight is the introduction of high-end Virtual Reality (VR) simulators for training in driving, welding, and painting. These simulators will allow trainees to learn complex skills in a safe, controlled, and highly-realistic environment. In addition, specialised modules on advanced vehicle systems such as Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) and airbags will be introduced. This will enable trainees to develop practical expertise in diagnosing and repairing modern electronic automotive systems. The upgrade is expected to transform the institute into a state-of-the-art centre of excellence and significantly enhance employability. A total of 208 trainees from mechanic auto body painting and mechanic auto body repair trades will benefit.

Further strengthening the green mobility ecosystem, an Electric Vehicle (EV) Lab will be set up at HJB ITI, Mayur Vihar. The lab will focus on next-generation automotive technologies, including battery management systems (BMS), electric motors, EV charging infrastructure, and power electronics diagnostics. Trainees will gain hands-on experience in the assembly, testing, diagnosis, and repair of electric vehicles, equipping them with skills relevant to the rapidly evolving clean mobility sector. Around 184 trainees from trades such as electronics mechanic, mechatronics technician and related disciplines will benefit.

CM Gupta said that the initiative marks a significant step towards building a skilled, industry-ready workforce. “These modern labs will not only enhance technical capabilities but also give trainees exposure to real-world industrial practices, opening up opportunities for both employment and self-employment,” she said. Gupta added that the move is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Skill India and a technologically-empowered youth, contributing to economic growth and self-reliance.