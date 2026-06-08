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Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt signs key MoA to support dust-free roads

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Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt signs key MoA to support dust-free roads

The initiative is expected to strengthen pollution control and contribute to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Delhi. Cabinet ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present on the occasion.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt signs key MoA to support dust-free roads
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
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In the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an MoA was signed between the Public Works Department (PWD), CSIR-CRRI, and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to support dust-free roads, urban greening, and scientific road management in Delhi. The initiative is expected to strengthen pollution control and contribute to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Delhi. Cabinet ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present on the occasion.

 

 

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is set to organise the Yamuna Riverfront Cleanliness Campaign 2026 on June 14 -- cleaning its riverbanks and raising public awareness about environmental conservation. CM Gupta will also participate in the mega campaign and join citizens in strengthening the collective resolve for a clean and healthy Yamuna. The chief minister said that the Yamuna is not merely a river but an integral part of Delhi's cultural, religious, and environmental heritage.

On June 14, cleanliness drives and public awareness activities will be conducted at major ghats along the Yamuna riverfront. The campaign is expected to see the participation of nearly 500 social, religious, educational and voluntary organisations, along with thousands of volunteers. The programme will serve as a key initiative towards making the Yamuna cleaner through collective public effort and commitment. All necessary arrangements related to security, traffic management, drinking water, first aid, emergency services, and sanitation are being put in place.

Gupta said that keeping the Yamuna river clean is not a one-day campaign but a shared responsibility. Urging citizens, social organisations, youth, and volunteers to actively participate, she said that the dream of a clean, pristine and life-giving Yamuna can be realised only through public involvement.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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