Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt launches 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi - Cooperative Week 2026' campaign

According to a release, the weeklong campaign, organised by the Delhi Government's Department of Cooperation, will feature awareness drives, seminars, tree plantation campaigns, quiz competitions, and community outreach programmes.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi - Cooperative Week 2026' at the Delhi Secretariat, marking five years of the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation by the Government of India. Gupta also flagged off a Cooperative Awareness Van to promote the cooperative movement across the national capital. According to a government release, the weeklong campaign, organised by the Delhi Government's Department of Cooperation, will feature awareness drives, seminars, tree plantation campaigns, quiz competitions, and community outreach programmes aimed at encouraging greater public participation in the cooperative sector.

The programme was attended by Delhi Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister Ashish Sood, senior officials of the Department of Cooperation, and representatives of cooperative institutions. To mark the beginning of the campaign, the Chief Minister also released colourful balloons before flagging off the Cooperative Awareness Van, which will travel across parts of Delhi to spread awareness about the role and benefits of cooperative institutions. Street plays and public awareness activities were also organised at the Delhi Secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta said that cooperation was much more than an economic model and played an important role in strengthening society. "Cooperation is not merely an economic system but a powerful medium for social participation, self-reliance, and collective development. The Delhi Government is fully committed to taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' to every citizen," Gupta said, as per the release.

Gupta expressed confidence that Cooperative Week would encourage more people to become part of cooperative institutions and contribute towards the economic and social development of the society. Speaking at the event, Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said the Delhi Government was working to modernise cooperative institutions through technology-driven governance and greater transparency. "The cooperative sector is being further strengthened through modern technology, digital services and transparent governance. Our objective is to make cooperative institutions more accountable, efficient and citizen-centric so that better services can be delivered to the people while accelerating economic prosperity through the cooperative movement," Singh said. "Cooperation is not only a means of economic development but also the foundation of social unity, transparency, collective responsibility and a self-reliant India. We endeavour to encourage more citizens to become part of the cooperative movement and use it as a pathway to their economic and social progress," he added.