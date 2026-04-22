Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt issues SOP to curb tree offences, sets up 24×7 rapid response system

The SOP introduces a rapid response mechanism, under which citizens can register complaints through a toll-free helpline, an online portal, and offline modes. All complaints will be transmitted in real time to field officers to ensure prompt action.

The Delhi government has issued a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb offences related to trees and to strengthen enforcement mechanisms. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that violations of tree protection laws will not be tolerated under any circumstances. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the SOP lays down a robust, transparent, and time-bound framework for the prevention, detection, and prosecution of illegal felling, damage, and unauthorised activities pertaining to trees.

The SOP, notified by the Department of Forests and Wildlife, has been issued under Section 33 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994 -- which empowers the government to issue instructions to Tree Officers and other officials regarding the discharge of their duties. Tree officers are forest officers appointed by the government for the purposes of this Act. CM Gupta has described the move as a historic decision aimed at safeguarding Delhi’s green cover and ensuring strict enforcement of tree protection laws. "The protection of Delhi’s green cover is our government’s top priority. Violations of tree protection laws will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the chief minister said.

The SOP introduces a rapid response mechanism, under which citizens can register complaints through a toll-free helpline, an online portal, and offline modes. All complaints will be transmitted in real time to field officers to ensure prompt action. Quick Response Teams formed at headquarters and divisional levels will reach sites within a stipulated time to prevent further damage and will collect evidence through geo-tagged photographs and videos, the government statement said.

Field-level enforcement has been strengthened, with officials of the Forest Department empowered to issue prohibitory orders to prevent violations, seize equipment used in offences, and coordinate with law enforcement agencies for swift and effective action. To ensure round-the-clock monitoring, a Forest Control Room at the headquarters level and Division Control Rooms at the divisional level have been established and will function on a 24×7 basis, equipped with necessary infrastructure to facilitate continuous monitoring of complaints and coordinated action with various emergency services. The government has also reactivated the Green Helpline number (1800118600), while the Green Helpline portal has been made fully operational to provide an accessible platform for filing complaints and tracking their progress.

Gupta said that her government is fully committed to protecting the capital’s green assets and will ensure strict, transparent, and time-bound action against violators, while appealing to citizens to actively participate in environmental conservation and promptly report violations.