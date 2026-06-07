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Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt intensifies crackdown on illegal construction and encroachments

Following a zero-tolerance policy, government agencies are carrying out large-scale enforcement drives -- including demolition of illegal structures, sealing of properties, and issuing notices to violators.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt intensifies crackdown on illegal construction and encroachments
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
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The government of Delhi has intensified its crackdown on illegal construction and encroachments across the city under the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Following a zero-tolerance policy, government agencies are carrying out large-scale enforcement drives -- including demolition of illegal structures, sealing of properties, and issuing notices to violators. The city government has said that any activity that threatens public safety or property will face strict action.

CM Gupta stated that the government is taking strong action against unauthorised construction, encroachments, and violations of fire safety norms. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to create a long-term system to prevent such illegal activities in the future. The government is also considering introducing a third-party insurance framework for buildings and public-use establishments, according to a press release.

Several agencies -- including the Revenue Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) -- are actively participating in the enforcement campaign. The Revenue Department inspected 124 properties across several districts and took action wherever violations were found. Over the last week, the MCD demolished 94 illegal properties and sealed 114 others as part of an ongoing drive against illegal construction.

The Delhi government is also exploring a third-party insurance system for buildings, guest houses, nursing homes, and other places that receive a large number of visitors. Under the proposal, insurance companies would provide coverage only if buildings comply with all required structural and safety standards. Officials have also been asked to develop a digital tracking system to make the Fire Department's response process more transparent and efficient.

The DDA has also strengthened its action against illegal construction and encroachments on its land. In a recent meeting, officials reviewed the existing enforcement system and discussed ways to improve it. The DDA Vice-Chairman directed the Building Department to identify buildings with major deviations from approved plans and take strict action. Architects found responsible for serious violations may be removed from the approved panel and blacklisted, while the DDA's Flying Squad and Quick Response Teams have been directed to intensify enforcement in development and land pooling areas.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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