Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt disburses Rs 12 crore for education of construction workers' children

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday (February 11) announced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening support for construction workers and accelerating development in rural areas of the national capital city. Speaking at a public event at Tyagraj Stadium, CM Gupta oversaw the direct transfer of more than Rs 12 crore into the bank accounts of more than 15,700 children of registered construction workers to support their education. The CM also inaugurated newly-constructed panchayat buildings in two villages and laid the foundation stone for 59 development projects across 37 villages. These projects, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 134 crore, are expected to boost infrastructure and civic amenities in rural parts of Delhi.

Addressing the workers gathered at the venue, Gupta said Delhi's growth rests on the hard work of its labour force. “Delhi is not built only with bricks and roads; it is built by the hands of workers. Ensuring their safety, dignity and future is our priority," she said. The event was attended by Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra, Delhi Village Development Board Chairman Shri Rajkumar Chauhan, senior officials of the Labour Department, and others. Marking the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Gupta said the government was guided by the principle of Antyodaya—uplifting the last person in the queue. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, she added that governance to her is a means of service, not privilege.

CM Gupta also criticised previous governments in Delhi for failing to properly utilise the funds collected for workers' welfare. She said her government has dedicated its efforts to the workers who contribute daily to the city’s growth. “Delhi can only become stronger when its workers are strong," she said.

Gupta also highlighted broader labour welfare measures being taken in the capital. Delhi currently has one of the highest minimum wage structures in the country, with Rs 18,456 per month for unskilled workers, Rs 20,371 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 22,411 for skilled workers. More than 44 labour laws are also being enforced to safeguard workers’ rights.