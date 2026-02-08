Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt adds 500 new electric buses, city now has largest fleet in country

Over the past year, the government has rapidly inducted electric buses into the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet, resulting in reduced pollution levels and safer as well as more affordable transport for passengers.

Delhi on Sunday achieved a milestone in clean and sustainable transport by securing the top position in the country for electric buses. With the addition of 500 new e-buses at the Ramlila Maidan, the total number of such vehicles operating in the capital city has now reached 4,286, allowing it to overtake Maharashtra (with 4,001 e-buses), which earlier had the largest fleet.. According to official data, other states following Delhi in terms of E-buses are Karnataka (1,989), Gujarat (1,041), Telangana (875), and Uttar Pradesh (874).

This achievement not only makes Delhi the city-state with the largest electric bus fleet but also establishes the capital as a national model for green mobility and clean transport. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the success was the result of the government's forward-looking policy to make public transport accessible to all. Over the past year, the government has rapidly inducted electric buses into the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet, resulting in reduced pollution levels and safer as well as more affordable transport for passengers.

CM Gupta further stated that the government's objective was not limited merely to increasing numbers, but to continuously work towards enhanced connectivity, zero-emission transport, and the creation of a future-ready urban mobility system. The CM also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and a shift towards female leadership in governance.

In a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the BJP-led government in Delhi, CM Gupta and the party's national president Nitin Nabin flagged off a fleet of 4,000 electric buses. Gupta credited her team's effort, saying that women-led development was thriving under PM Modi's guidance. She added that the event marked both a milestone for urban mobility and a celebration of the administration's "women-led development" philosophy.

"This is the wonder of PM Modi's leadership...I am pleased that on 8th February, we are able to serve the people of Delhi, thanks to their trust and blessings. A large fleet of 4,000 EV buses has been handed over to the people of Delhi, making it the largest in the country. I am pleased that all our ministers and the entire government have been working for Delhi for 365 days," she said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)