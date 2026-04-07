CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt accelerates trials for solutions to reduce air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and other agencies.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is leading an intensified push against air pollution, with the state government accelerating its flagship Innovation Challenge to deliver scalable and real-world solutions for cleaner air. The focus is on accelerating trial runs for 22 groundbreaking innovations selected from 284 nationwide entries.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), and the Department of Health & Family Welfare. Sirsa has instructed all agencies to extend full support, including providing logistical aid, granting permissions for device installations, ensuring power connections, and issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs). "Move swiftly in approving site permissions, arranging for vehicles, and providing power connectivity; the timely completion of trial runs is critical to providing Delhi with evidence-based, deployable solutions for cleaner air," the minister urged.

The Innovation Challenge, launched by the Delhi government under the leadership of Sirsa, targets low-cost and scalable solutions to slash PM2.5 and PM10 levels from vehicular exhaust and ambient sources. Initially, 284 entries were received that were screened by DPCC officials, which forwarded 48 promising ones to the Independent Technical Evaluation Committee (ITEC) for exhibition, presentations, and detailed reviews.

The government stated that the Independent Technical Evaluation Committee (ITEC) -- comprising experts from IIT Delhi, CPCB, ARAI (Pune), NPL, DTU, and Maruti Suzuki -- conducted further evaluations, resulting in 22 innovations selected for trials. These include 13 vehicular pollution mitigation technologies such as vehicle-mounted air filters, retrofit emission control devices for BS-IV vehicles, and dust collectors, along with nine ambient air pollution control solutions like large-scale air purifiers, air treatment towers, and particulate aggregation systems.

The Delhi government has earmarked up to Rs 10 lakh per project for conducting trials in multiple locations across the city. Top-performing innovations will be awarded, with a grand prize of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 25 lakh for the first runner-up, and Rs 10 lakh for the second runner-up. The government said that trial deployments will span key sites such as ISBT Kashmere Gate, Red Fort Grounds, Primary Health Centres, fire stations, and corridors in Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, and Rohini, among other places.

Independent monitoring by IIT Delhi, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) ensures scientific rigour, with data collection targeted by the end of May 31, assessments in May-June, and final GNCTD recommendations by July. Sirsa appreciated the innovators' passion and commended ITEC and DPCC officials for their diligence. The review meeting also mapped post-trial roadmaps, including result evaluation, scale-up identification, and government adoption. "The government is determined to provide Delhi with better air, better life," the minister said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).