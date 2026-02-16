CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1075 crore in East Delhi

CM Gupta said that robust infrastructure is essential for balanced development in the capital city. These projects will improve traffic management and provide lasting relief from issues such as waterlogging, the city government said in a statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 1,075 crore at the Ramlila Ground in Vivek Vihar, East Delhi. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, was also present on the occasion. The projects pertain to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

CM Gupta said that robust infrastructure is essential for balanced development in the capital city. These projects will improve traffic management and provide lasting relief from issues such as waterlogging, the city government said in a statement. Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Singh, Chairman of the Trans-Yamuna Development Board Arvinder Singh Lovely, several MLAs, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Gupta stated that residents of the Trans-Yamuna region had long awaited proper development of lanes, drains, and roads. She added that the upcoming projects are aimed at ending that wait. The Delhi government says its aim is to ensure equitable development across Delhi and provide citizens with world-class facilities. Targeting the Opposition, Gupta said her government believes in delivering results, not politics.

Gupta stressed that eliminating the divide between the two banks of the Yamuna river remains a key priority, and that development will be ensured uniformly across the national capital. The CM further stated that over the past year, the Delhi government has established a new work culture to accelerate development. Officials have been directed to ensure that all projects are completed within stipulated timelines and with high-quality standards, according to the government statement.

The PWD is set to begin work on strengthening and improving 236 roads at a cost of approximately Rs 782 crore. Once completed, these works will ensure smoother traffic flow and safer as well as more convenient travel for residents, the government said. In addition, five foot-over bridges will be built at a cost of around Rs 21 crore, providing relief and safety for pedestrians, it added.