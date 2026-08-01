CM Rekha Gupta launches online registration portal for Delhi Laxmi Yojana

The chief minister announced that from today onwards, all eligible women can register online through dly.delhi.gov.in. Under the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, every eligible woman will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched an online registration portal for the Delhi Laxmi Yojana at the East Delhi District Magistrate (DM) Office. With the launch, the registration process for eligible women under the scheme has officially begun.

The chief minister announced that from today onwards, all eligible women can register online through dly.delhi.gov.in. Under the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, every eligible woman will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month. The scheme is aimed at empowering women by enabling them to meet their day-to-day needs with dignity, self-reliance, and financial independence.

The chief minister reiterated that the Delhi government is committed to fulfilling its promises and remains steadfast in its efforts to promote the social and economic empowerment of women across the capital city.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said: "Today's day is a celebration of the honor, self-respect, and confidence of millions of sisters in Delhi. When we made this promise to you, it was not just an announcement, but a resolve for your happiness, your honor, and your better future. Today, we have the good fortune to fulfill that resolve." She added: "This amount will further strengthen your self-respect, give new strength to your confidence, and stand by you like a reliable support in fulfilling many small and big needs of life."