CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is set to launch the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for women residents of the capital city. On Monday, at a special programme titled 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will formally inaugurate this ambitious ‘Pink Card’ scheme.
CM Gupta said the card will provide free travel to women residents of Delhi on DTC buses. It will also enable seamless access to the Delhi Metro, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and other public transport services through a single smart card. Gupta said this initiative marks an important step towards making public transport more accessible, safe, and digital. It will reduce daily travel costs and expand access to education, employment, healthcare, and social opportunities, the Delhi government said.
Gupta informed that three types of NCMC cards will be issued under the scheme. The Pink Card will be for eligible women residents of Delhi, the Blue Card for general commuters, and the Orange Card for monthly pass users. In the initial phase, the Pink and Blue Cards will be launched, followed by the Orange Card, which will be rolled out later.
CM Gupta stated that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has authorised Hindon Mercantile Limited (MufinPay) and Airtel Payments Bank Limited for issuing these cards. The cards will be integrated with the existing Automatic Fare Collection System operational within Delhi’s public transport network. The Pink Card will be provided completely free of cost to eligible women, with the entire expenditure borne by the city government.
Nearly 50 centres will be established for the issuance of cards, including District Magistrate (DM) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) offices, along with selected DTC centres. The card will be issued on the basis of minimal documentation to ensure a simple, swift, and transparent process.
As per the government, each Pink Card will be linked to the beneficiary’s mobile number and Aadhaar. Authentication through Aadhaar will verify age (above 5 years), gender (female), and Delhi residency (based on PIN code), ensuring eligibility and preventing duplication, the government said.
Gupta stated that the initiative is inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under ‘Digital India’ and ‘One Nation, One Card’, and represents a significant step towards establishing an integrated, modern, and women-centric public transport system in Delhi. On the occasion of the launch, selected eligible women beneficiaries will be formally presented with the Pink NCMC Cards.