FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid US, Israel attacks on Iran: 'Times are scary, very tough'

'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of third marriage

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women

IDF releases first footage of strikes in Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran | WATCH

MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and leave peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to buy a house and car'; destiny had other plans

Shoaib Akhtar slams Mohsin Naqvi's 'clueless' management after Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 exit

Karan Aujla takes over Delhi in P-POP CULTURE India Tour opener, historic show draws 75,000 fans to JLN Stadium

Who is Ahmad Vahidi? New commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps

Explained: How India, West Indies can finish above South Africa in Group 1 and avoid England in T20 World Cup semifinal

Arundhati Roy's cult classic In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a gay role, to release after 37 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma rediscovers form to give IND edge in must-win match vs WI

IND vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma rediscovers form to give

'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of third marriage

'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumour

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch Pink Card scheme for women

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule

Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule

Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes

Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women

CM Gupta said the card will provide free travel to women residents of Delhi on DTC buses. It will also enable seamless access to the Delhi Metro, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and other public transport services through a single smart card.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is set to launch the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for women residents of the capital city. On Monday, at a special programme titled 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will formally inaugurate this ambitious ‘Pink Card’ scheme.

CM Gupta said the card will provide free travel to women residents of Delhi on DTC buses. It will also enable seamless access to the Delhi Metro, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and other public transport services through a single smart card. Gupta said this initiative marks an important step towards making public transport more accessible, safe, and digital. It will reduce daily travel costs and expand access to education, employment, healthcare, and social opportunities, the Delhi government said.

Gupta informed that three types of NCMC cards will be issued under the scheme. The Pink Card will be for eligible women residents of Delhi, the Blue Card for general commuters, and the Orange Card for monthly pass users. In the initial phase, the Pink and Blue Cards will be launched, followed by the Orange Card, which will be rolled out later.

CM Gupta stated that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has authorised Hindon Mercantile Limited (MufinPay) and Airtel Payments Bank Limited for issuing these cards. The cards will be integrated with the existing Automatic Fare Collection System operational within Delhi’s public transport network. The Pink Card will be provided completely free of cost to eligible women, with the entire expenditure borne by the city government.

Nearly 50 centres will be established for the issuance of cards, including District Magistrate (DM) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) offices, along with selected DTC centres. The card will be issued on the basis of minimal documentation to ensure a simple, swift, and transparent process.

As per the government, each Pink Card will be linked to the beneficiary’s mobile number and Aadhaar. Authentication through Aadhaar will verify age (above 5 years), gender (female), and Delhi residency (based on PIN code), ensuring eligibility and preventing duplication, the government said.

Gupta stated that the initiative is inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under ‘Digital India’ and ‘One Nation, One Card’, and represents a significant step towards establishing an integrated, modern, and women-centric public transport system in Delhi. On the occasion of the launch, selected eligible women beneficiaries will be formally presented with the Pink NCMC Cards.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid US, Israel attacks on Iran: 'Times are scary, very tough'
Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in UAE amid US-Israel attacks on Iran
'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of third marriage
'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumour
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch Pink Card scheme for women
IDF releases first footage of strikes in Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran | WATCH
IDF releases first footage of strikes in Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei
MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and leave peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to buy a house and car'; destiny had other plans
MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and leave peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule
Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement