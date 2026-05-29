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Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt set to launch AI-powered portal to combat dust pollution

Delhi Minister for Environment Manjinder Sirsa on Friday chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the upcoming DUST Portal 2.0 -- an advanced AI-enabled environmental monitoring and compliance platform to strengthen the capital's fight against dust pollution.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 29, 2026, 09:14 PM IST

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt set to launch AI-powered portal to combat dust pollution
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
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The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is working to deploy cutting-edge technology to address dust pollution, improve air quality, and transform the city into a cleaner, greener, and world-class capital. Delhi Minister for Environment Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the upcoming DUST Portal 2.0 -- the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) advanced AI-enabled environmental monitoring and compliance platform to strengthen the capital's fight against dust pollution, which is scheduled for launch in the coming week.

During the meeting, senior officials presented the key features and workflow architecture of the portal, which will leverage artificial intelligence (AI), real-time analytics, automated audits, AI-powered cameras, particulate matter sensors, and digital governance tools to monitor construction activities and environmental compliance across the city. The portal will help monitor parameters such as presence of high-density green anti-dust nets and anti-smog guns. Automatic alerts will be triggered if there is any deviation in pollution levels beyond the prescribed norms, enabling timely remedial action.

Manjinder Sirsa said: "With the vision of ensuring clean air for the people of Delhi and a healthier future for our children, we are strengthening every system and mechanism available to us. DUST Portal 2.0 will become a powerful tool in making Delhi's pollution control efforts more effective, transparent and accountable." The minister added: "Our objective is not merely to collect data but to establish accountability. Every construction site must comply with dust control norms, and technology will help us identify violations in real time. Development works in Delhi cannot come at the cost of public health. DUST Portal 2.0 will ensure transparency, accountability and swift action against negligence."

One of the key features incorporated in DUST Portal 2.0 is QR code-based site monitoring system. Under this system, every registered construction site will be assigned a unique QR code. By scanning the code through a mobile device, field officers will be able to instantly access site details, compliance records, audit reports, and environmental performance data -- significantly improving inspection efficiency and transparency. The DUST Portal 2.0 will facilitate 24x7 live monitoring of construction sites, enabling authorities to identify compliance gaps instantly and initiate prompt enforcement action. Through integration with PM sensors, AI cameras, and Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring (CAAQM) stations, the system will also help assess the impact of individual sites on PM2.5 and PM10 levels. The portal will help authorities identify violations, monitor compliance, and take timely action.

The DUST Portal 2.0 has key features such as an AI-based alert mechanism, which categorises violations into three levels to ensure timely intervention. A Yellow Alert will serve as an early warning when air quality monitoring thresholds are breached, an Orange Alert will indicate moderate violations arising from audit-based non-compliance, while a Red Alert will signal critical violations and trigger automated escalation and enforcement action by the concerned authorities. The portal marks a major step towards building a technology-driven environmental governance framework that will help protect public health and create a cleaner future for the residents of Delhi.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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